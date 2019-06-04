WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Police have brought in K-9 units to help investigate a shooting in Wilkinsburg.
A Channel 11 photographer could see dogs searching the woods near Laketon Road.
Dispatchers learned of the shooting around 5 a.m. A man was found shortly thereafter with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to the hospital where he's in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
