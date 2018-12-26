  • Will local women's march be canceled?

    CHICAGO - Chicago’s Women’s March was canceled because of high costs and low volunteerism.

    But local media reports leadership ties to Nation of Islam leaders and anti-Semitic rhetoric.

    Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith is speaking with Pittsburgh leaders connected to the local women’s march and Jewish community.

