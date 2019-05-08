  • 90-year-old man found safe after being reported missing

    HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE: Police said William Palumbo has been found safe around 10 p.m. and is back with his family. 

    ORIGINAL: Police are asking for help locating an elderly man missing from Beaver County.

    William Palumbo, 90, was last seen near the Eat 'n Park on Steubenville Pike in Robinson around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

    Palumbo, is a white male, approximately 5’6” and 150 lbs.

    He was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, 4 door, color black, bearing PA registration JBR5713. There are military stickers on the rear side windows.

    If you see him. call 9-1-1 or Hopewell Police at 724-378-0557. 

