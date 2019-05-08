HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are asking for help locating an elderly man missing from Beaver County.
William Palumbo, 90, was last seen near the Eat 'n Park on Steubenville Pike in Robinson around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Palumbo, is a white male, approximately 5’6” and 150 lbs.
He was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra, 4 door, color black, bearing PA registration JBR5713. There are military stickers on the rear side windows.
If you see him. call 9-1-1 or Hopewell Police at 724-378-0557.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.
