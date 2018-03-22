  • Wind chill will be a factor much of Thursday

    Updated:


    Clouds will decrease through the day as high pressure builds into the region producing a rather quiet weather pattern for the weekend.  

    The wind will be from the northwest from 5 to 15 miles per hour today producing a wind chill in the 20's much of the time.  

    The sky will be clear tonight with lows in the teens to near 20 degrees and the wind will become light at 5 to 9 miles per hour.

    Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 40's, well below the average high of 52 degrees.

