Clouds will decrease through the day as high pressure builds into the region producing a rather quiet weather pattern for the weekend.
The wind will be from the northwest from 5 to 15 miles per hour today producing a wind chill in the 20's much of the time.
The sky will be clear tonight with lows in the teens to near 20 degrees and the wind will become light at 5 to 9 miles per hour.
TRENDING NOW:
- Saccone concedes Pennsylvania US House race to Lamb
- Pittsburgh Public Works employees suspended for refusing to patch potholes, sources say
- PHOTOS: Red Panda enjoys a snow day at the Pittsburgh Zoo
- VIDEO: Drone 11 over snowy Pittsburgh
Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 40's, well below the average high of 52 degrees.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}