PITTSBURGH - Moderate to heavy rain will continue through early Friday afternoon.
Rain will taper off, with only a few spotty showers expected, by Friday evening.
Layer up early Saturday-as wind chills dip near freezing to start the day.
Gusty winds will blow through the day, making it feel chilly. Hit the outdoors-as "most" of your Saturday will be dry, but the soggy ground from recent rains may slow your lawn work.
Showers return late Saturday as the next system moves in, and there will wet weather in the forecast early Sunday too. Cold temperatures could also bring a few wet snowflakes north of Pittsburgh-but no accumulating snow is expected.
Saturday afternoon will bring high temperatures in the mid-50s with strong winds, so it will be a cool day.
Showers look to develop Saturday evening. Expect showers Sunday morning, with some light snow along the I-80 corridor and north.
