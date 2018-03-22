Clouds will continue to move out tonight with just a few left behind. It will remain breezy overnight and cold with wind chills falling into the teens.
Other than a few flurries or light snow showers Friday, much of the day will be quiet with more clouds than sun and highs near 40.
High pressure builds in, giving us fairly pleasant weather through the weekend. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs in the 40s, but that's still below the average high of 52 degrees.
