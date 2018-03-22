  • Wind chills will fall into teens Thursday night

    Updated:

    Clouds will continue to move out tonight with just a few left behind. It will remain breezy overnight and cold with wind chills falling into the teens.
     

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP 


    Other than a few flurries or light snow showers Friday, much of the day will be quiet with more clouds than sun and highs near 40.
     
    High pressure builds in, giving us fairly pleasant weather through the weekend. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs in the 40s, but that's still below the average high of 52 degrees.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wind chills will fall into teens Thursday night

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Keeping an eye out for potential problems during the…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cold start to Friday with temperatures well below normal

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man charged with threatening local Planned Parenthood office

  • Headline Goes Here

    Close call for clerk when gunshot fired during convenience store robbery