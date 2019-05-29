PITTSBURGH - A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Allegheny County this week.
The jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket was sold at Faber Coe & Gregg on Grant Street in Pittsburgh.
The winner matched all five of the numbers drawn: 01,11, 22, 33 and 39.
Winners have a year to claim their prize. The winner should sign their ticket and contact the Pennsylvania lottery or file a claim at the nearest lottery office, officials said.
