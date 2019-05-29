  • Winning Cash 5 ticket worth $200,000 sold in Allegheny County

    PITTSBURGH - A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Allegheny County this week.

    The jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket was sold at Faber Coe & Gregg on Grant Street in Pittsburgh.

    The winner matched all five of the numbers drawn: 01,11, 22, 33 and 39. 

    Winners have a year to claim their prize.  The winner should sign their ticket and contact the Pennsylvania lottery or file a claim at the nearest lottery office, officials said.

