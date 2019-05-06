PITTSBURGH - Check your numbers! The Pennsylvania Lottery said a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Allegheny County for the Saturday, May 4 drawing.
Lottery officials said the ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 06-16-23-30-61, and the red Powerball 02, to win the prize.
Related Headlines
Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle Supermarket in Crafton on Walsh Road.
A reminder, lottery officials said winners have up to one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.
The next drawing for the Powerball jackpot will take place Wednesday, May 8.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}