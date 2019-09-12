  • Match 6 lottery ticket worth $1.8 million sold in Allegheny Co.

    PITTSBURGH - Someone in Allegheny County is $1.8 million richer!

    A jackpot-winning Match 6 lottery ticket was sold for Wednesday’s drawing, the Pennsylvania Lottery said in a news release.

    The winning ticket matched all five balls drawn: 04, 06, 07, 42 and 45. 

    Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Two Louie's Market on Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh. The store earns a $10,000 bonus for selling it.

    Pennsylvania Lottery officials said the ticket holder should sign the ticket, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest lottery office.

