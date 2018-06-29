  • Winning lottery ticket sold in Westmoreland County

    IRWIN, Pa. - A winning million-dollar lottery ticket has been sold in Westmoreland County.

    Someone bought the Lottery Match 6 ticket, worth $1.16 million, at Peterson's Sunoco in Irwin.

    The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers: 03-08-24-25-38-47.

    The winner has one year to claim the prize.

