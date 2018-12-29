  • Winning numbers for Mega Millions' $370 million jackpot are drawn

    The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $370 million for Friday's drawing.

    The winning numbers are 9-10-25-37-38. The Mega ball is 21. The Megaplier is 2.

