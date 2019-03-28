Wednesday night's Powerball drawing as the fourth-largest in lottery history, and could see one person making quite a large sum of money.
The winning numbers are: 44-62-20-37-16 PB-12
With an estimated jackpot of $760 million, this still sits way behind the historic $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016; the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina last October; and the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot won in Massachusetts in August 2017, lottery officials said in the news release.
If there is one winner in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, that person can take the full amount in an annuity or a cash option of an estimated $465.5 million.
