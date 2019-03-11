PITTSBURGH - A witness to the mid-afternoon mayhem in Bloomfield on Friday told Channel 11 about the close call that nearly struck a group of people in front of a PNC Bank.
Two people were taken into custody after a car jumped the curb on Friday and crash into a home on Howley Street. The owners of the home were shaken but not hurt.
>>RELATED: Homeowner says police chase ended when car hit house
According to witnesses, police were chasing a black SUV when the driver lost control and ended up smashing into a front porch.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace learned the occupants of the SUV are suspects in at least one recent robbery. The police investigation is not yet complete.
What else the witness told Renee Wallace about the chaos during the chase - on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- High school coach, wife dead in electrocution on baseball field, son injured
- Pittsburgh Steelers fans toss Antonio Brown in the trash after trade
- Investigators ID girl found dead off hiking trail, detain 2 people of interest
- VIDEO: Keeper rescues animal from freezing water at Pittsburgh Zoo
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}