  • Witness records video of police using Taser in Pittsburgh arrest

    Police officers tased a man Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s North Side after he began fighting with EMS personnel.

    The man allegedly fought officers, even knocking a Taser out of the hands of one of them, before they could arrest him.

    Renee Wallace has video of the violent incident from a witness, who tells her what he saw, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

