Police officers tased a man Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s North Side after he began fighting with EMS personnel.
The man allegedly fought officers, even knocking a Taser out of the hands of one of them, before they could arrest him.
Renee Wallace has video of the violent incident from a witness, who tells her what he saw, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Rachael DelTondo, former teacher shot, killed in mother's driveway
- Pack of vicious dogs running wild attacks, kills woman
- Driver trapped after car goes into creek
- VIDEO: ‘Explosive Eruption' at Volcano in Hawaii
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}