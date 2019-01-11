PITTSBURGH - "The Wizard of Oz" is returning tomovie theaters in and around Pittsburgh to celebrate the 80th anniversary of its release.
Judy Garland stars as Dorothy, a farm girl from Kansas who dreams of a magical land where she joins forces with a cowardly lion, a tin man without a heart and a scarecrow who needs a brain. Together, they seek out the titular Wizard of Oz, who can help Dorothy get home and the others find what they’re missing.
Released in 1939, the film was one of the first feature films to showcase Technicolor.
Southside Works, Cinemark Robinson Township, Monroeville Mall and Cinemark Pittsburgh Mills will all be showing the film at various times between Sunday, January 27 and Wednesday January 30. Click here for a full list of ‘Wizard of Oz’ showtimes.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 dead after crab boat featured on 'Deadliest Catch' capsizes
- Babies will no longer be delivered at UPMC Mercy Hospital
- Teenager killed in shooting in Homewood South
- VIDEO: 2 Men Sought in Theft of Victoria’s Secret Store in Myrtle Beach
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}