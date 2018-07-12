Wolf visits Pittsburgh, will continue to seek federal disaster help for landslides

Gov. Tom Wolf reiterated his strong disagreement with the federal government’s decision not to issue a disaster declaration after heavy flooding and landslides hit western Pennsylvania this spring.
During a Thursday news conference in the South Side, Wolf confirmed he will appeal the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s ruling.
Aaron Martin details the next steps in the fight for funding and how those impacted by the landslides are reacting on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said he can show FEMA officials the damage in communities like Bridgeville, Bethel Park and Millvale to give them a better understanding of how badly the reimbursements are needed.
