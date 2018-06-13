Woman, 80, accused of stealing $36,000 in funds meant for needy

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - An 80-year-old Westmoreland County woman is accused of stealing from a St. Vincent de Paul charity account.
State police said Eleanor Wallak of Unity Township stole more than $36,000 from funds set aside to help needy clients.
Wallak, the former president of the organization, is accused of taking the money through ATM withdrawals, bank transfers and online purchases, state police said.
Wallak is charged with felony theft. A preliminary hearing date has not yet been set.
WPXI news reporter Melanie Marsalko is reaching out to the organization about the theft for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
