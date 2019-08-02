  • Woman, 83, missing after being seen driving side-by-side through woods

    WAYNESBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Waynesburg are searching for a missing 83-year-old woman.

    Haddie Baysinger was last seen about 2 p.m. Thursday driving a Gator side-by-side through fields and woods, police said.

    The side-by-side was located, but Baysinger was not found.

    Anyone with information on Baysinger's whereabouts is asked to call state police Waynesburg.

