PITTSBURGH - The woman accused in a deadly hit-and-run accident in Ross Township is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Melinda Gregor, 29, will face an Allegheny County judge for a pre-trial hearing.
Investigators said Gregor was driving too fast for the wet road conditions on Dec. 17 when she hit and killed Michael Menner, 50, as he crossed Babcock Boulevard.
During a preliminary hearing, witnesses testified that Menner was dressed in dark clothing and when he crossed the road between the Philly Pretzel Factory and Shenanigans Bar and Grill where there is no crosswalk.
Gregor has maintained that she thought she hit a deer that night.
WPXI news reporter Courtney Brennan will be in the courtroom for the hearing. Refresh WPXI.com for updates.
