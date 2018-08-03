  • Woman accused in deadly hit-and-run crash due in court

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The woman accused in a deadly hit-and-run accident in Ross Township is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

    Melinda Gregor, 29, will face an Allegheny County judge for a pre-trial hearing.

    Related Headlines

    >>RELATED: Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run in Ross Township turns herself in

    Investigators said Gregor was driving too fast for the wet road conditions on Dec. 17 when she hit and killed Michael Menner, 50, as he crossed Babcock Boulevard.

    TRENDING NOW:

    During a preliminary hearing, witnesses testified that Menner was dressed in dark clothing and when he crossed the road between the Philly Pretzel Factory and Shenanigans Bar and Grill where there is no crosswalk.

    >>RELATED: Woman headed to trial in hit-and-run case on Babcock Boulevard

    Gregor has maintained that she thought she hit a deer that night.

    WPXI news reporter Courtney Brennan will be in the courtroom for the hearing.  Refresh WPXI.com for updates.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories