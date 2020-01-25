Woman accused of keeping sister locked in cage faces judge

“The Department of Human Services (DHS) is committed to the protection of Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable populations, including people with disabilities. The departments of Aging and Human Services jointly operate a 24-hour hotline (1-800-490-8505) for anyone to report concern for the well-being and safety of any adult with a physical or mental disability. Complaints may be reported anonymously, and all complaints are quickly evaluated to determine next steps. DHS can assume emergency guardianship of an individual only in the most extreme circumstances. In any situation, evaluation is ongoing and action steps can change as circumstances evolve.”