Woman accused of keeping sister locked in cage faces judge

CENTERVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. — The woman accused of keeping her sister in a wooden cage with only a dirty mattress and little to no medical care faced a judge Friday.
Leona Biser, 51, of Vestaburg, Washington County, had a preliminary hearing on charges of neglect of a care-dependent person, abuse of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person, unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The charges came after officials said Biser kept her 53-year-old sister in a man-made cell that was in the home’s living room.
Police said they found a baby’s bottle that appeared to contain milk in the cage when they arrived.
Channel 11 reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services regarding the investigation. An agency spokesperson sent Channel 11 the following statement:
© 2020 © 2020 Cox Media Group