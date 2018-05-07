Woman accused of burning young, nonverbal son with cigarette lighter

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh mother is accused of assaulting and abusing her young son.
According to police, Precious Chew burned her 4-year-old son with a cigarette lighter. The boy is nonverbal.
When detectives brought in the boy's older brother to ask him what happened, it appeared he had been coached on what to say, police said.
Chew is charged with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan is finding out what tipped off police to the allegations and why Chew, who has three other children, hasn't been arrested yet - for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
