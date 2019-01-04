CRANBERRY, Pa. - What started as a referral to Cranberry police in an unrelated case quickly turned into one of the most significant welfare fraud cases in recent memory.
Investigators say Kimberly Coleman allegedly stole nearly $200,000 in state benefits, but she says the charges are false.
Even for an experienced investigator like Cranberry police Sgt. Chuck Mascellino, the case is unusual.
“We've had a lot of things happen here, similar, but probably not to this extent,” he said. “It's always good whenever you see some of these injustices are taken care of.”
Investigators with the Pennsylvania inspector general's office claim Coleman lied repeatedly about income, employment and assets to illegally get state benefits, adding she submitted fake pay stubs from her and her husband.
In all, they claim she stole more than $195,000 in child care and food stamp benefits from June 2014 to January 2018.
During this time, investigators say she was living in a Cranberry home with an $8,900-per-month lease.
She's no longer living there.
Kimberly Coleman told Channel 11 she wasn't even aware she was facing criminal charges. She went on to say the allegations made by the Inspector General's Office are 150 percent false and even added that the money she's received has been from her husband's trucking business and nothing else.
“The programs are there for people that need that money,” Mascellino said. “If you're living in a near-million-dollar home, you're probably not in the category of someone that needs the funds.”
Investigators confirmed that Coleman didn't not show up for her preliminary hearing on Friday, one she told Channel 11 she knew nothing about.
