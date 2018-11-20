PITTSBURGH - A Knoxville area woman accused of helping rob three area banks is set to face a judge Tuesday morning.
Nicole Wallace is scheduled for her preliminary hearing in Pittsburgh Municipal Court at 8 a.m.
Wallace, 34, is charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen property in connection to the robberies at banks in Carrick, Shadyside and Whitehall.
Police say Wallace was the getaway driver in at least one of the robberies; however, police paperwork states she admitted to being involved in all 3 three robberies.
Police believe Wallace also worked with Edward Shaylon Hooten, 42, of Knoxville and Jason Rini, 37, of Heidelberg during the robberies.
