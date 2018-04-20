  • Woman accused of inappropriate relationship with teen

    Updated:

    DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Westmoreland County woman is facing charges sex charges for having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. 

    Investigators said the woman was a contract employee for a local alternative school for juveniles. 

    Related Headlines

    WPXI's Melanie Marsalko is working to find out it happened and where the investigation stands now for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman accused of inappropriate relationship with teen

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police investigating deadly accident in Westmoreland County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls in custody

  • Headline Goes Here

    Retired Greensburg fire chief dies at 96 after nearly 8 decades of service

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vehicle with child inside crashes after police chase in Rostraver