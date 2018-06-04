Woman accused of making several unnecessary calls to 911

LEECHBURG, Pa. - An Armstrong County woman is facing charges for a series of unnecessary calls to 911.
Related Headlines
Channel 11 has learned a Tammy Sue Scalise, of Leechburg, made nearly a dozen calls asking to be driving to an alcohol rehabilitation program.
In their report, officers said they contacted her relatives to get her to stop and tried to get her in contact with the program.
TRENDING NOW:
- Brother of suspect in death, dismemberment case speaks out
- Machete-wielding man robs bar
- Husky goes on ‘killing spree', owner facing charges
- VIDEO: Football team lifts overturned SUV to free passengers
Scalise is charged with making false reports and disorderly conduct.
She faces a preliminary hearing July 11.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}