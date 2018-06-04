  • Woman accused of making several unnecessary calls to 911

    Updated:

    LEECHBURG, Pa. - An Armstrong County woman is facing charges for a series of unnecessary calls to 911.  

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    Related Headlines

    Channel 11 has learned a Tammy Sue Scalise, of Leechburg, made nearly a dozen calls asking to be driving to an alcohol rehabilitation program.  

    In their report, officers said they contacted her relatives to get her to stop and tried to get her in contact with the program.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Scalise is charged with making false reports and disorderly conduct.  

    She faces a preliminary hearing July 11. 
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman accused of making several unnecessary calls to 911

  • Headline Goes Here

    Judge: Fired officer must stand trial for killing black man

  • Headline Goes Here

    Charges: Impersonators acted as police in Michigan for years

  • Headline Goes Here

    Heavy police presence after van crashes into building

  • Headline Goes Here

    Eagles fan accused of punching police horse sues team, cops