Woman accused of setting fire that killed 3 people due in court

PITTSBURGH - A Homewood woman accused of setting a 2016 fire that killed three people in Pittsburgh's Homewood is due in court on Monday.
Latoya Lyerly told police she heard voices telling her to burn down the house.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace is in court and will bring you details on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
