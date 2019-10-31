PITTSBURGH - A woman is accused of trying to set fire to two Pittsburgh pizza shops while there were people inside.
Police said video shows Nicole Jo Dawson, 36, attempting to set fire to Pizza Milano on Fifth Avenue and Cafe Milano on Sixth Street on Oct. 29.
Dawson is charged with two counts of arson endangering persons, one count of arson endangering property and one count of aggravated arson at Cafe Milano.
In the Pizza Milano incident, she is charged with one count of arson possession of explosive or incendiary materials or device and one count of criminal attempt arson.
Police have applied two arrest warrants, but no arrests have been made yet.
