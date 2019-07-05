PITTSBURGH - A woman was arrested after a man was stabbed in Pittsburgh early Friday morning.
He was stabbed in his shoulder outside a home along Park Hill Drive in the East Hills neighborhood.
Police were called just before 12:30 a.m.
Rhonda Powell, 57, of Pittsburgh is charged with one count of aggravated assault.
