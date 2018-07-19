PITTSBURGH - A woman has been taken into custody after a person was reportedly hit by a car in Pittsburgh's Fineview neighborhood.
Crews were called to Belleau Drive just before 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.
We're working to learn more about what happened, for Channel 11 News starting at 4:30 a.m.
Emergency dispatchers told Channel 11 one person was rushed to a hospital.
