Woman attacked at her apartment near Pitt campus

PITTSBURGH - The University of Pittsburgh police are looking for a man who targeted a woman right outside of her apartment door.
It happened near the school's campus on Bates Street.
Police said the woman was walking into her apartment when a man came up behind her and pushed her to the ground, tried to rob her and then ran off.
Click here to watch a full report from Channel 11's Michele Newell.
