Woman attacked by bicyclist while walking along street

PITTSBURGH - A woman was attacked from behind Saturday by a man who got off a bicycle and tackled her to the ground along a Pittsburgh street, according to the Carnegie Mellon University Police Department.
In a safety alert, CMU police said the off-campus assault happened about 3:30 a.m. along Fifth Avenue. The victim is not affiliated with CMU.
Channel 11's Aaron Martin is working to learn more about the attack and who police are looking for -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
Police said the victim was walking along Fifth Avenue near Wilkins Avenue when she was attacked. She screamed, and witnesses and a passing ambulance assisted her.
The man who attacked the woman ran across Wilkins Avenue and into a wooded area, police said. He left the bicycle, a silver Cannondale, behind.
The man is believed to be between 21 and 24 years old. He has brown hair in a buzz cut and was wearing a gray T-shirt and light-colored blue jeans.
