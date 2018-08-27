  • Woman attacked by bicyclist while walking along street

    PITTSBURGH - A woman was attacked from behind Saturday by a man who got off a bicycle and tackled her to the ground along a Pittsburgh street, according to the Carnegie Mellon University Police Department.

    In a safety alert, CMU police said the off-campus assault happened about 3:30 a.m. along Fifth Avenue. The victim is not affiliated with CMU.

    Police said the victim was walking along Fifth Avenue near Wilkins Avenue when she was attacked. She screamed, and witnesses and a passing ambulance assisted her.

    The man who attacked the woman ran across Wilkins Avenue and into a wooded area, police said. He left the bicycle, a silver Cannondale, behind.

    The man is believed to be between 21 and 24 years old. He has brown hair in a buzz cut and was wearing a gray T-shirt and light-colored blue jeans.

