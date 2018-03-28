Police and SWAT officers converged on a street in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood Wednesday morning after a woman barricaded herself inside a home, officials said.
Investigators said the woman was believed to have weapons inside the home on Frederick Street. Other people were also inside but got out safely.
Several police, SWAT and other emergency vehicles lined nearby Dickson Street after the incident was reported about 3:30 a.m. Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca reported that officers escorted several people down the street.
We just saw officers escorting several people down Dickson. More police & emergency vehicles have shown up in the last few minutes @WPXI pic.twitter.com/z1xjrCilPc— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) March 28, 2018
Emergency dispatchers initially said the incident involved a man inside the home. Police later confirmed a woman was barricaded and the incident started as a domestic dispute.
The woman came out of the home peacefully shortly after 5:30 a.m.
