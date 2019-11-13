0 Woman charged after firing gunshots from window of McKeesport home, police say

McKEESPORT, Pa. - A woman has been charged after police said she fired multiple gunshots Tuesday night from a second-floor window of a home in McKeesport.

Officers were called to Locust Street around 10:30 p.m. to respond to gunshots being fired.

When they arrived at the scene, they said they could hear continuing gunfire and were able to determine they were coming from the rear second floor window.

Officers continued to see muzzle flashes coming from the window, according to police. Officers said they then took cover and did not return any fire.

Police said within a few minutes, the gunshots stopped and Jasmine Mosby, 29, came out of the front door of the home.

Mosby was taken to the McKeesport Police Station.

Allegheny County and Pittsburgh SWAT teams then arrived at the home and cleared the it. They said there were no other people inside. Mosby gave police permission to search the home.

Police said they found multiple .22 caliber casings in the upstairs bathroom and on the rear porch, which is located directly below where the gunshots were being fired. A gun was not located.

Mosby admitted to police that she fired a gun out of the window because she was upset about her boyfriend going out.

Mosby said she never had any intention of hurting police officers or anyone else.

Investigators said when speaking to Mosby, they were able to find the gun that was used and discovered it was reported stolen from the City of Pittsburgh.

Mosby has been charged with recklessly endangering another person and receiving stolen property.

