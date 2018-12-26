  • Woman charged after man stabbed to death at hotel

    SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is dead and a woman is in custody after a stabbing at a Fayette County hotel on Christmas Day.

    Tre McCargo, 25, died Tuesday afternoon at the Holiday Inn Express in South Union Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.

    Troopers said the suspect is in custody, but did not specify the relationship between her and McCargo.

    The suspect, 27-year-old Dominique Jones, of Uniontown, is charged with criminal homicide, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

