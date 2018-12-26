SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is dead and a woman is in custody after a stabbing at a Fayette County hotel on Christmas Day.
Tre McCargo, 25, died Tuesday afternoon at the Holiday Inn Express in South Union Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Troopers said the suspect is in custody, but did not specify the relationship between her and McCargo.
The suspect, 27-year-old Dominique Jones, of Uniontown, is charged with criminal homicide, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
State Police Uniontown are on scene at Holiday Inn Express South Union Township Fayette County for a fatal stabbing. The investigation is ongoing. There is no threat to the public. The actor is in custody. Further details to follow.— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) December 25, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Boy, 17, shot in back by 12-year-old brother at Pine Township home
- Fire forces local family out of their home on Christmas Eve
- VIDEO: Several neighborhoods lose water on Christmas Eve
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}