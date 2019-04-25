PITTSBURGH - A 1-year-old girl was taken to a hospital for evaluation after a possible abduction while she was in the care of a babysitter in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, police said.
The babysitter was caring for the girl when a woman who was known to the family went into the home about 8 p.m. and took the child without permission, according to police.
Great work all across the city by @PghPolice officers tonight for quickly and safely locating a missing baby girl who had been taken from her home earlier tonight. pic.twitter.com/UxSL4fMKcm— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) April 25, 2019
Police began a search of the area and around 9:30 p.m. stopped the 27-year-old suspect’s vehicle on the Birmingham Bridge. The girl was found safe in the vehicle, but she was taken to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh for evaluation.
Nayshell Sly was taken to police headquarters for questioning. She is charged with kidnapping, burglary and interference with custody of children.
