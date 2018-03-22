  • Woman charged with letting 1-year-old smoke marijuana

    RALEIGH, North Carolina - A woman in North Carolina is facing charges accused of letting her toddler smoke marijuana

    Police said the video of Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, giving her 1-year old marijuana popped up on Facebook. 

    Investigators believe it was shot in December or January. 

    The video quickly went viral and comments urged police to get involved.

    Investigators arrested Lofton Wednesday.  

    She’s facing several charges including felony child abuse and possession of marijuana.  

    The toddler was placed in child protective services. 

     

