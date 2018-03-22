Woman charged with letting 1-year-old smoke marijuana

RALEIGH, North Carolina - A woman in North Carolina is facing charges accused of letting her toddler smoke marijuana
Police said the video of Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, giving her 1-year old marijuana popped up on Facebook.
Related Headlines
Investigators believe it was shot in December or January.
The video quickly went viral and comments urged police to get involved.
TRENDING NOW:
- Saccone concedes Pennsylvania US House race to Lamb
- Pittsburgh Public Works employees suspended for refusing to patch potholes, sources say
- PHOTOS: Red Panda enjoys a snow day at the Pittsburgh Zoo
- VIDEO: Drone 11 over snowy Pittsburgh
Investigators arrested Lofton Wednesday.
She’s facing several charges including felony child abuse and possession of marijuana.
The toddler was placed in child protective services.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}