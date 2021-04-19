Woman charged with neglecting elderly mother, punching officer

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A Mt. Lebanon woman is facing charges after police say she neglected her elderly mother and punched a police officer while they were checking on the welfare of the woman.

Police said Amy Maldonado, 52, was supposed to be caring for her 76-year-old mother who has progressive Parkinson’s disease.

Police said they responded to the home on Dan Drive after a report was made that Maldonado would not let an employee with a health care program see the woman.

When police arrived, they spotted the woman laying facedown on the floor and the house also smelled of human waste, court documents state.

The document states the only items of furniture in the home was a mattress, which Maldonado had been sleeping on, leaving her mother unattended and unable to move.

While police were checking on the woman, Maldonado punched one of the officers, according to the criminal complaint.

She was charged with felony aggravated assault, neglect, misdemeanor neglect and obstruction of justice.

The mother was taken to the hospital.

Maldonado is currently held in the Allegheny County Jail on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28.