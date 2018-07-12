PITTSBURGH - A woman and child were taken to the hospital after the driver of the car they were riding in plowed into several cars in the Arlington section of Pittsburgh early Thursday.
Investigators said it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Spring Street.
Cars badly damaged & shattered glass all over Spring Street. I’m trying to find out if police know who is responsible @WPXI pic.twitter.com/p166m6cvol— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) July 12, 2018
Neighbors tell Channel 11 the woman and child were in the SUV when it plowed into several cars.
The driver of the car got out of the car, threw a bookbag on the ground and ran.
Police haven't released the conditions of the woman and child, but they are now searching for the driver.
WPXI news reporter Gabriella DeLuca is working to find out more about the driver who got away for Channel 11 News at Noon.
