SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman was choked during a road rage incident Saturday night in Salem Township, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The incident was reported shortly after 6 p.m. on Trees Mills Road, near Athena Drive.
Police said a man got out of his tan GMC Envoy and choked the 21-year-old woman.
The man is described as white with brown hair, in his 30s, and about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with an average to muscular build.
