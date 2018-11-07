Woman claims she was robbed while trying to help 2 men

PITTSBURGH - A 65-year-old woman claims she was robbed on Mount Washington in the middle of the day.
She told Channel 11 she was fooled into helping one of the men who later robbed her outside a Rite Aid.
We're checking with police and hearing her account of what happened, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man arrested after allegedly threatening to 'shoot up' polling place
- Kansas mom says woman tried to kidnap her infant at Target
- Police searching for man who escaped during trip for state hospital patients/a>
- VIDEO: Mechanic Accused of Killing Customer With Hammer, Shooting Him, Setting Him on Fire
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}