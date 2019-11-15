0 Woman concerned about use of force after police seen on video tasing local teen

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A police was caught on camera using an electric shock gun on a teenager in Stowe Township, and the woman who recorded the video has concerns about what happened.

The video has been shared all across social media. The woman who recorded it said a couple of kids were fighting when police showed up.

One of the boys walked away from the fight, and the woman said police followed him. In the video, the teen is seen running from officers before being tased.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, told Channel 11 what she saw next.

"The younger cop was catching up to him, the other cop couldn't really catch up to him, so he pulled out his Taser," she said. "I thought it was a gun at first. I didn't know it was a Taser until after I seen him on the ground and I seen the wires sticking out of him."

We reached out to police but have not yet heard back.

The President of Commissioners for Stowe Township told Channel 11 he hadn't heard of the incident until we showed it to him. He said it is hard to figure out what actually happened in the video because it doesn't show what led up to those moments.

