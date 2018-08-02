CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - UPDATE: Heather Smith has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said.
ORIGINAL STORY: Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating an Indiana County woman considered missing and endangered.
Heather Smith, 26, was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at her home on Bethel Church Road in Center Township, police said.
Police said there are concerns regarding Smith’s state of mind and she might have a knife.
Smith might be traveling with an unknown person who was reported to be driving a red Chevrolet Cavalier seen in the area of Route 286, according to police.
Smith is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has a thin build, shoulder-length brown hair, blue eyes and a tattoo or tattoos on her forearm. She was last seen wearing a black or gray tank top, black shorts and black Nike sneakers with sparkles.
Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
