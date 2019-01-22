Woman crashes car into garage door of rental car building

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - A woman crashed a rental car into the garage door of an Enterprise Rent-A-Car building in Bridgeville, according to police.
Police said she was turning right onto Route 50 when they think she hit the gas instead of the brake, jumped the curb, hit a utility pole and then crashed into the garage door.
The 69-year-old woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
The eastbound lanes of Route 50 are currently closed and are being rerouted to one lane of the westbound lanes.
