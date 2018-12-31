MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting in McKeesport.
According to a news release, a woman was shot inside a home on 31st Street just before 7 p.m.
The 46-year-old victim was taken by helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital, where she's listed in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
