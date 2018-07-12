0 Woman, child hurt when SUV crashes, police search for driver

PITTSBURGH - A woman and child were taken to the hospital after the driver of the car they were riding in plowed into several cars in the Arlington section of Pittsburgh early Thursday.

Investigators said it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Spring Street.

Investigators tell Channel 11 Mount Oliver officers started following the speeding SUV.

Investigators tell Channel 11 Mount Oliver officers started following the speeding SUV. Sparks were flying from underneath it, police said.

Shortly after, Pittsburgh police got a call about an SUV that crashed into four parked cars and was flipped over in the middle of Spring Street, investigators said.

Car after car was found smashed in. Shattered glass left all over the road and sidewalk.

Police said the man driving left SUV the scene, leaving behind a woman and her 5-year-old daughter.

The two were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Neighbors heard the crash and ran outside.

“Two female passengers were getting out looked like a mom and a daughter. They were very dazed and the gentleman just got his phone and started walking down the street. By the time police arrived, he was gone, nowhere to be found,” neighbor Laura Stumpff said.

