  • Woman dead, 3 firefighters injured after house fire

    SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A woman is dead after a house fire Monday night in Shaler Township.

    Fire crews were called about 9 p.m. to the home on Middle Road.

    Dyann Carroll, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Officials said three firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

    Two cats were rescued from the home, officials said.

    An Allegheny County fire marshal and homicide detectives are investigating. 

