Woman denies drugs, guns are hers when police seize them from her home

DUQUESNE, Pa. - Drugs, guns and cash were all found inside a Duquesne home.
According to police, they found nearly 850 bags of heroin, several ounces of marijuana and two guns inside the house on Lincoln Avenue.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The woman who lives there denied any of it was hers.
She faces several drug charges.
TRENDING NOW:
- Two people injured in drive-by shooting
- Body found in Yough River after crash on I-70 bridge in Westmoreland County
- Sears objects to Century III Mall redevelopment plan in Chapter 11 filing
- VIDEO: WATCH: Trump reveals plan to combat mass shootings
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}