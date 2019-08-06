  • Woman denies drugs, guns are hers when police seize them from her home

    DUQUESNE, Pa. - Drugs, guns and cash were all found inside a Duquesne home.

    According to police, they found nearly 850 bags of heroin, several ounces of marijuana and two guns inside the house on Lincoln Avenue.

    The woman who lives there denied any of it was hers.

    She faces several drug charges.

