  • Woman dies after officer-involved shooting in Greensburg

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A woman has died after officer-involved shooting in Greensburg. 

    It happened at the intersection of Grant Street and Harvey Avenue, where police said the woman was armed.

    We're talking to police about what happened, for Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

    Two nearby schools, Nicely Elementary and Greensburg-Salem Middle School, were both on lockdown.

    Two bus routes were affected and parents were asked to pick their child up at the school.

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko saw officers going in and out of a house on Grant Street.

    Police said at least one round went into a door of a business complex across Route 819. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories