0 Woman dies in South Side apartment fire

PITTSBURGH - A woman is dead after a fire early Wednesday morning at an apartment building in Pittsburgh’s South Side, officials said.

Fire alarms went off about 2 a.m. at Carson Towers on East Carson Street, fire officials said. When crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming from a basement apartment.

Related Headlines RAW VIDEO: Carson Towers fire

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

Upon putting out the fire, one person was found dead inside the apartment, Pittsburgh fire Chief Darryl Jones said. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 65-year-old Teresa Walker.

UPDATE: the medical examiner says the victim of the fire on the South Side at Carson Towers is Teresa Walker. She was 65. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/RRKaDo42ky — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) February 6, 2019

According to Jones, the apartment building has a partial sprinkler system. Hallways and common areas have sprinklers, but the apartment units do not.

Jones has been pushing for Pittsburgh City Council to pass legislation requiring all high-rise buildings in the city to be retrofitted with sprinklers.

“This is why. If this apartment was sprinklered, I doubt very seriously there would have been a fatality,” Jones said.

The fire was contained to the one apartment, so most of the building’s residents were able to shelter in place.

“In situations like this, depending on the construction of the building and how large the building is, the residents were safe,” Jones said. “Some did complain they had smoke in their apartments. We evacuated them.”

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.